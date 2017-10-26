Grant Teams Up with Dan Piu on New LP

Grant and Dan Piu will release a new self-titled collaborative album as Theory Of Movement.

Grant, an unidentified producer, has featured a lot on XLR8R over the past 24 months, turning in a podcast and also an extensive Get Familiar interview—all without disclosing his identity. His rise to acclaim has been quite extraordinary, starting in 2014 with several precise, swinging deep house numbers via his own label, The Lauren Bacall. Up next was The Acrobat, a debut LP but one that hinted at someone who had already been deep in the game for years, before Cranks landed in 2016, this time on Mörk, the sub-label of Lobster Theremin.

Releases have continued to land thick and fast, with three more EPs last year and then another solo album, Perception. Up next is another album, this time in collaboration with Dan Piu, the veteran Swiss producer.

A release date remains undisclosed but it will be the second release of Grant's own Duke's Distribution. Meanwhile, you can stream clips via the player below.

Tracklisting

A1. She came and went

A2. Away

B1. Beneath Contempt

B2. Gawdess

C1. Out West

C2. Life without fear

D1. Nu Rhythm

D2. The Understanding

E1. From There

E2. Acceptance

F1. Principles

F2. Far Reach