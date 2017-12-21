Gwenno Announces New Album, Le Kov

Gwenno Saunders (a.k.a Gwenno) has shared plans for her new album, titled Le Kov (The Place of Memory)

Le Kov (The Place of Memory) is the Welsh singer-songwriter's second album, created alongside long-term collaborator and producer, Rhys Edwards, with additional drum engineering by Gorwel Owen (Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci, Super Furry Animals)—and mixing and additional programming by David Wrench.

Written entirely in Cornish, Le Kov is an exploration of the individual and collective subconscious, the myths and drolls of Cornwall, and the survival of Britain’s lesser-known Brythonic language. As one of the language’s few fluent speakers, Gwenno felt a duty to make her second album entirely in Cornish: to create a document of a living language, explore her identity and the endless creative possibilities of a tongue that has a very small surviving artistic output, despite having been around for at least 15 centuries. She dove deep into research, learning about attempts to protect and progress the language and the role of women throughout Cornish history.

Y Dydd Olaf (The Final Day), Gwenno’s debut was a concept album based on Welsh writer Owain Owain’s 1976 sci-fi novel of the same name in which robots take over the human race—bar a single Welsh speaker, the protagonist, who hasn’t relinquished his identity. Originally released on Welsh label Peski and reissued by Heavenly Recordings in 2015, it won that year’s Welsh Music Prize and Best Welsh Album at the National Eisteddfod, along with much widespread acclaim.

Ahead of the new release, Gwenno has shared a video for “Tir Ha Mor," the first single to be released from the LP.

Tracklisting

01. Hi a Skoellyas Liv a Dhagrow

02. Tir Ha Mor

03. Herdhya

04. Eus Keus?

05. Jynn-amontya

06. Den Heb Taves

07. Daromres y'n Howl

08. Aremorika

09. Hunros

10. Koweth Ker

Le Kov which will be released on March 2 via Heavenly Recordings, with the first single streaming above.