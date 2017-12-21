Gwenno Shares Aphex Twin-Inspired Track, 'Hi A Skoellyas Liv A Dhagrow'

With her widely anticipated second album Le Kov due for release this Friday, March 2 via Heavenly Recordings, Welsh musician Gwenno has today debuted a new track from the record titled "Hi A Skoellyas Liv A Dhagrow" on Brooklyn Vegan.

The track, which translates to "She Shed A Flood Of Tears" in Cornish, proves sweeping and mysterious, cinematic strings carrying along Gwenno's enchanting, whispery vocals. Offering some context of the track, Gwenno comments: "Inspired by the title of Aphex Twin’s piece from his album Druqks. I imagined Richard D. James coming across this "long lost Cornish '70s folk-rock song on vinyl in a charity shop in the city of Le Kovand stealing the title."

Written entirely in Cornish, Le Kov is an exploration of the individual and collective subconscious, the myths and drolls of Cornwall, and the survival of Britain’s lesser-known Brythonic language. As one of the language’s few fluent speakers, Gwenno felt a duty to make her second album entirely in Cornish: to create a document of a living language, explore her identity and the endless creative possibilities of a tongue that has a very small surviving artistic output, despite having been around for at least 15 centuries.

Le Kov which will be released on March 2 via Heavenly Recordings, with "Hi A Skoellyas Liv a Dhagrow" streaming below.