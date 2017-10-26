Headless Horseman Returns to 47

Headless Horseman will soon return to 47 for the label’s first 2018 release, 47014. The new solo EP will drop as 12” vinyl and digital download via Tommy Four Seven’s imprint on February 23.

Headless Horseman, a Berlin-based artist, debuted for 47 with various artists on 47006 and was the label’s first full solo-artist EP 47009.

We're told that this new four-tracker features "dense techno with individual moods." “Revelation" is a downbeat lurching machine-giant with repeat climaxes; while “Concussion" is broken and feverish, "with sculpted layers of pressure." The momentum of “Locust" "drives on the edge of an untravelled path and cannot rest," and "Gravity" is "subtle and snarling, with a slowly ascending melody.

Tracklisting

A1. Revelation

A2. Concussion.

B1. Locust

B2. Gravity

47014 will land on February 23, with clips streaming below.