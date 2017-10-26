Hear a Grit-Covered Track From Jensen Interceptor & Assembler Code

This week, Jensen Interceptor & Assembler Code released their new EP, Natural Control, via Private Persons.

The EP, which is the first Private Persons release this year, follows on from the duo's standout 6th Element EP on Boys Noize Records, which dropped late last year. Like that EP, Natural Control finds the pair delivering a set of monolithic club cuts filled full of gritty drum-machine rhythms, teeth-rattling bass, and searing synths lines, while touching on techno, EBM, electro, and breaks.

The vinyl-only release, which drops as a hand-stamped 12", can be picked up here, with the EP's devastating opening cut streaming in full via the player below.