Hear an Experimental Synth Exploration From '80s Pioneers The Nightcrawlers

Anthology Recordings is set to issue a collection of recordings from Philadelphia / New Jersey experimental synth group The Nightcrawlers—a trio comprised of brothers Tom and Peter Gulch and Dave Lunt.

Titled The Biophonic Boombox Recordings, the release will be the group's first ever retrospective and features cuts pulled from over 40 cassette tapes that the trio released from 1979 to the early '90s under their Synkronos Music label imprint. These early electronic explorations drew influence from the cosmic minimalism of the Berlin School (Klaus Schulze / Tangerine Dream) and other European pioneers (Cluster / Popul Vuh) and were recorded straight into the mic of a JVC Biphonic Boombox as fully improvised performances.

In support of the release, Anthology has offered up a full stream of "Geistesblitz," available to hear via the player below.

You can pre-order the release here.