Hideout Festival Locks in 2018 Plans

Hideout Festival has confirmed plans for its upcoming 2018 edition, taking place from June 25 to 29 in Zrce, Croatia on the island of Pag.
Scheduled to perform this year are the likes of George FitzGerald, Paul Woolford, DJ Seinfeld, and Horse Meat Disco, all of whom are included in this latest and final lineup announcement. These names will join Alan Fitzpatrick, Bicep, Mall Grab, Peggy Gou, Hunee, Joy Orbison, and more from the previous announcement.
Revered for its strong reputation for British hip-hop and grime, Hideout will deliver again, this time with one of the most talked about names in rising UK rap, Abra Cadabra, who has blended genres and styles with ease, emerging onto the scene in 2016 with a string of releases.
The full lineup for Hideout 2018 is as follows:
Announced Today
B.Traits / Charlie Sloth / Danny Howard / DJ Sneak / George FitzGerald /
Horse Meat Disco/ / Paul Woolford
Abra Cadabra / Argy / Barely Legal / Chris Lorenzo / Cousn / Doorly / DJ Seinfeld /
Eli Brown / GotSome / Jacky / Mason Collective / Mr Virgo / Ms Banks / Notion /
Pete Zobra / Pirate Copy / Shapes
Previously Announced
AJ Tracey / Andy C / Apollonia / Bicep DJ Set
Bugzy Malone / Chase & Status DJ Set
David Rodigan / Disciples / Dusky / Eats Everything
Gorgon City / Hannah Wants / Jackmaster / Jamie Jones
Kerri Chandler / MK / Patrick Topping / Richy Ahmed / Skream
Solardo / Steve Lawler / Wilkinson DJ Set
Alan Fitzpatrick / Artwork
Camelphat / Claptone / Darius Syrossian / Flava D / Heidi
Holy Goof / Hunee / Jax Jones / Jeremy Underground
Joy Orbison / Mall Grab / Mistajam / My Nu Leng
Nadia Rose / Nastia / Peggy Gou / Redlight / Sonny Fodera / Special Request
Christoph / Darkzy / Denney / Detlef b2b Latmun / DJ Zinc
Franky Rizardo / Heartless Crew / Lauren Lo Sung
Mak & Pasteman / Mollie Collins / Or:La / SASASAS / Sam Devine / Skepsis
The Heatwave / Waze & Odyssey / William Djoko
This year's edition takes place from June 25 to 29 in Zrce, Croatia, with more information and tickets available here. Meanwhile, you can read our review of last year's edition here.