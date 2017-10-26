Hideout Festival Locks in 2018 Plans

Hideout Festival has confirmed plans for its upcoming 2018 edition, taking place from June 25 to 29 in Zrce, Croatia on the island of Pag.

Scheduled to perform this year are the likes of George FitzGerald, Paul Woolford, DJ Seinfeld, and Horse Meat Disco, all of whom are included in this latest and final lineup announcement. These names will join Alan Fitzpatrick, Bicep, Mall Grab, Peggy Gou, Hunee, Joy Orbison, and more from the previous announcement.

Revered for its strong reputation for British hip-hop and grime, Hideout will deliver again, this time with one of the most talked about names in rising UK rap, Abra Cadabra, who has blended genres and styles with ease, emerging onto the scene in 2016 with a string of releases.

The full lineup for Hideout 2018 is as follows:

Announced Today

B.Traits / Charlie Sloth / Danny Howard / DJ Sneak / George FitzGerald /

Horse Meat Disco/ / Paul Woolford

Abra Cadabra / Argy / Barely Legal / Chris Lorenzo / Cousn / Doorly / DJ Seinfeld /

Eli Brown / GotSome / Jacky / Mason Collective / Mr Virgo / Ms Banks / Notion /

Pete Zobra / Pirate Copy / Shapes

Previously Announced

AJ Tracey / Andy C / Apollonia / Bicep DJ Set

Bugzy Malone / Chase & Status DJ Set

David Rodigan / Disciples / Dusky / Eats Everything

Gorgon City / Hannah Wants / Jackmaster / Jamie Jones

Kerri Chandler / MK / Patrick Topping / Richy Ahmed / Skream

Solardo / Steve Lawler / Wilkinson DJ Set

Alan Fitzpatrick / Artwork

Camelphat / Claptone / Darius Syrossian / Flava D / Heidi

Holy Goof / Hunee / Jax Jones / Jeremy Underground

Joy Orbison / Mall Grab / Mistajam / My Nu Leng

Nadia Rose / Nastia / Peggy Gou / Redlight / Sonny Fodera / Special Request

Christoph / Darkzy / Denney / Detlef b2b Latmun / DJ Zinc

Franky Rizardo / Heartless Crew / Lauren Lo Sung

Mak & Pasteman / Mollie Collins / Or:La / SASASAS / Sam Devine / Skepsis

The Heatwave / Waze & Odyssey / William Djoko

This year's edition takes place from June 25 to 29 in Zrce, Croatia, with more information and tickets available here. Meanwhile, you can read our review of last year's edition here.