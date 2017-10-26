Houndstooth Shares a Menacing, Slow-Burning Remix From Liars

April 6 will see the release of Soft as Snow's debut album, Deep Wave, via Houndstooth.

The Norwegian-born, Berlin-based duo Soft as Snow—comprised of members Oda Egjar Starheim and Øystein Monsen—deliver oblique leftfield pop that recalls the forward-thinking experimentation of artists such as Cabaret Voltaire, Fever Ray, and Throbbing Gristle, while touching on Detroit techno, '90s IDM, and cold wave. The album follows on from two EPs for Houndstooth and pushes further towards a rawer, jam-style process, as the duo explains:

“We’ve been experimenting with arrangements and production. The sound is rawer, more experimental and noisy. What maybe differs most from the other releases is that we decided to keep a lot of recordings from the raw material and initial jams. Several of the tracks are more or less kept in the original form.”

Ahead of the release, Houndstooth has shared a menacing remix from Liars, available to stream in full via the player below.

You can pre-order Deep Wave here.