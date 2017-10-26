Igloofest Wraps up with Sasha & Digweed, N'TO, and More

This weekend, Igloofest will wrap up proceedings with a coveted set from scene heavyweights Sasha & Digweed, alongside Tone Depth, N'TO, Joachim Pastor, and Worakls.

So far, over the last few weeks, Igloofest has hosted a raft of standout performances from key artists in the house, techno, bass, and hip-hop worlds, including Kaytranada, Bonobo, Petit Biscuit, Lou Phelps, Mistress Barbara, Tokimonsta, Ouri, and many more. Photos from previous events, along with mixes from featured artists, can be found below.

You can find the full final weekend program here.

Photos: April Yablonovitch

