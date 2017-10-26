Jenny Hval and Håvard Volden Collaborate as Lost Girls

Avant-pop artist Jenny Hval and multi-instrumentalist Håvard Volden will release a new EP on Smalltown Supersound as Lost Girls.

The Lost Girls project takes its name from a 2006 graphic novel by Alan Moore and Melinda Gebbie. The aim is to conjure "sounds and moods displaced from specific moments in time, existing purely in the moment but tantalizingly just outside of one's reach."

As the project's inaugural release, the two-track Feeling EP presents a pair of extended compositions, alternately contemplative and crackling with energy, that complement each other in sound and approach while offering a cohesive vision.

Hval and Volden have known each other for more than a decade, the latter playing regularly in Hval's live band; in 2012, they released an album together as Nude on Sand, but instead of resurrecting that moniker, Hval and Volden opted for a fresh start.

The two compositions that make up the Feeling EP, "Drive" and "Accept," are the results of ongoing work that took place over the past three years. The first track, "Drive," is the final recorded version of an extended composition that's been a staple of Hval's recent tours over the past several years. "It kept changing because we were improvising a lot together," she states, and that shapeshifting nature is reflected in the track itself: over 13 minutes, frissons of electricity and hand drums give way to a persistent beat and shimmering synths that are as menacing as they are strangely serene. Above it all are Hval's vocals, delivering meditations on the nature of performance, gender, and ownership of one's self and the material things that exist in our lives.

"Accept," originally recorded four years ago by Volden, is quite the left turn from the lyrical interplay and relatively formal structure of "Drive"; the 11-minute composition is atmospheric bliss, with jagged guitar tremolo, free-jazz drumming, and intense synths puncturing pockets of silence as Hval's voice wordlessly snakes in and out of frame.

Feeling EP will land on March 2, with a trailer for the release streaming above.