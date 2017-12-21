John Tejada Collaborates with Clément Oberto on Stunning New Video

John Tejada and Clément Oberto have released their third collaborative film, "AUTOSEEK."

The new video follows 2016's Vimeo Staff Pick film "LAKEWOOD DRIVE," which combined frenetic and hypnotizing cut ups of suburban LA with Tejada's groove-laced track. For the new film, the duo use Tejada's "AUTOSEEK," a cut pulled from his latest LP on Kompakt, Dead Start Program, to soundtrack a stunning visual mix of greenery and the enchanting textures of the tropics—a perfect compliment to Tejada's evolving synth lines and body-moving rhythms.

You can check out the video in full via the player above, with the LP available here.