Joq & Zoomy Step Out of Shadows on Collaborative Debut

After working in the shadows as ghost producers in the pop music lane, anonymous LA producers Joq & Zoomy are set to step into the light with their debut collaborative project, Hold Me Up to The Light.

The album is described as a 60-minute "loop" of original electronic productions touching on ambient, IDM, and techno, all connected and intertwined to create one long piece. Joq & Zoomy cite Mark Fell and Steve Reich as inspirations, with repetition and minimalism as central concepts throughout the record.

Through Hold Me Up To The Light, Joq & Zoomy examine contemporary forces in music: the reliance on streaming platforms & the algorithm for discovery, and it's effect on how music is consumed; the power of repetition; the flattening of music by removing time as a dimension. The record also tackles socio-political themes, such as order and chaos, power and violence, automation, and...repetition.

Tracklisting

01. Flock Of Bees

02. The Old Dog Is Back Again

03. Authoritarian

04. Brian and I

05. The Man in the Machine

06. Strange Boy

07. Dim Light of Hope

08. River In The Dark

09. A Tenuous Grip on Reality

10. Red Gaze

11. Close But No Cigar

12. Beautiful Foolish Arms

Hold Me Up to The Light will land on March 26, with "The Old Dog Is Back Again," a warped bit of dub techno, streaming in full via the player below.