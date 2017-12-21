Jordan Rakei Shares New Single With Video

Riding the waves of support for his sophomore album and Ninja Tune debut, Wallflower, Jordan Rakei has today released a new single, “Eye To Eye," alongside a tight, soul-infused dancefloor edit produced under his Dan Kye moniker (Rhythm Section). The release is accompanied by a video conceived and directed by Tom Ewbank, featuring Jordan as the despairing protagonist.

"We shot the music video on the Welsh coast in the middle of December, which came with a few challenges, not least the temperature of the sea and the weather,” explains Tom. “This was the first bit of acting that Jordan had done and I was initially concerned that we may struggle to transform one of the nicest and most considerate people I know into a psychopath. I'm not sure what Jordan's performance says about him as a person but his portrayal is very convincing and at times terrifying. I've always enjoyed working with Jordan and I feel very fortunate to have worked with him on this project, hopefully, his fans enjoy the video as much as we enjoyed making it."

In January, Wallflower finished at No.2 in the Album Of The Year public vote at Gilles Peterson’s Worldwide Awards. The record is also shortlisted for The Australian Music Prize (the equivalent of the Mercury Prize in the UK).

Eye To Eye is available now, and streaming in full above.