JP Soul Shares Deep New Mix

Roam Recordings head JP Soul has shared a new 65-minute mix ahead of his performance at next month's CRSSD Festival, which takes place in the heart of Downtown San Diego, on the Pacific shoreline in Waterfront Park.

JP will be playing alongside Patrice Baumel, Sasha, Charlotte de Witte, Man Power, Anna, Molly, Alan Fitzpatrick, Mark Knight, Nicole Moudaber and more on CRSSD's City Steps stage.

You can stream and download the mix below, with tickets to CRSSD here.

When and where was the mix recorded?

Last Saturday in my apartment in San Francisco.

On what equipment did you record the mix on?

Two CDJ1000s hooked up to Serato and a Rane TT57SL mixer recording into Audacity. I use a USB stick with CDJs when I play out but hard for me to justify buying the CDJ2000s over a new synth.

Was there a particular idea you were looking to convey?

I just came off playing one of my favorite SF gigs Housepitality. The mix captures some of what I played there, although, I left out some forthcoming releases that won’t be out until later this year. Overall I wanted to do something fairly energetic that captures my sound and the sound of Roam which is somewhere between disco and techno with EBM, post-punk, rock, and psychedelic influences.

Your label Roam released some standout records in 2017—what's on the horizon this year?

Thank you. 2017 was a great year for us. And I couldn’t be happier with what is coming up on Roam for 2018. I just released my Bacchanal EP with remixes from Hardway Bros, In Flagranti, and Thomass Jackson. I also put a few things in the mix that will be coming out in the next couple months from Man Power, Shiny Objects, Curses, Low Manuel, and John Parsley. It was hard to resist putting everything we have coming up on the mix but over the next several months expect to see releases with Simply Symmetry, Mijo and Local Suicide, Sache Funke, Fabrizio Mammarella, Timothy Clerkin, Sunmantra, Dawn Again and Rothmans, Tronik Youth, Otheo, Eddie C, Aimes, Man 2.0, Inigo Vontier, Roman & Castro, The Two Mamarrachos, Roe Deers, and some more exciting things too early to announce.

What else do you have coming up?

I’ve got a few nice gigs coming up in the next few months starting February 23 with the Roam vs Relish Party for Vakant and Feinstoff at KaterBlau in Berlin with Robi Insinna and Pardon Moi. Then the following week, of course, is the CRSSD festival in San Diego. I’m also playing for Nocturne in Vancouver in April, and in May I play the Alfresco festival in Kent, UK on the La Dame Noir stage. Aside from that I’ve got another EP coming out on Wonder Stories, and several remixes I’ve done for La Dame Noir, Nein, Wicked, Emerald and Doreen, Csk:Beat, and DetSync. I’m also working on some new material for my partner Vulinej who’s starting a new label called Psychicbody and a follow up EP for Nein. So, you know, just relaxing mainly ;).