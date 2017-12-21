Kappa FuturFestival Adds More Names

Following on from the he first wave of acts, which included Adam Beyer, Joseph Capriati, Derrick May, Ilario Alicante, Luciano, and Marco Carola, Kappa FuturFestival has now announced more names, this time including Amelie Lens, Apparat, Kolsch, Hot Since 82, KiNK, Larry Heard, Paco Osuna, Pan-Pot, Rødhåd and Motor City Drum Ensemble.

This new wave of headliners sees Belgian techno star Amelie Lens play with longtime electronic music pioneers Apparat and Kompakt’s Kölsch on the Saturday. Sunday, meanwhile, sees Hot Since 82 headline with live specialist KiNK, Chicago house legend Larry Heard, Kappa Futur favourite Paco Osuna, Second State duo Pan-Pot, plus Dystopian label boss Rødhåd and the deep digging, ever eclectic Motor City Drum Ensemble.

Full details on the fourth stage are yet to be announced, with the goal of testing the northern part of Parco Dora, which would bring the total footprint of the festival to over 70,000 square meters and the total capacity to over 50k people.

Phase 1+2 line-ups (a-z), more TBA

Saturday, July 7

Adam Beyer

Amelie Lens

Andrea Oliva

Apparat

Kölsch

Joseph Capriati

Marco Faraone

Richy Ahmed

Solomun

Timo Maas

Sunday, July 8

Derrick May

Hot Since 82

Ilario Alicante

Jamie Jones

KiNK

Larry Heard

Luciano

Marco Carola

Motor City Drum Ensemble

Paco Osuna

Pan-Pot

Rødhåd

This year's edition takes place from July 7 to 8 in Torino, Italy, with more information available here.