Kappa FuturFestival Adds More Names

Following on from the he first wave of acts, which included Adam Beyer, Joseph Capriati, Derrick May, Ilario Alicante, Luciano, and Marco Carola, Kappa FuturFestival has now announced more names, this time including Amelie Lens, Apparat, Kolsch, Hot Since 82, KiNK, Larry Heard, Paco Osuna, Pan-Pot, Rødhåd and Motor City Drum Ensemble.
This new wave of headliners sees Belgian techno star Amelie Lens play with longtime electronic music pioneers Apparat and Kompakt’s Kölsch on the Saturday. Sunday, meanwhile, sees Hot Since 82 headline with live specialist KiNK, Chicago house legend Larry Heard, Kappa Futur favourite Paco Osuna, Second State duo Pan-Pot, plus Dystopian label boss Rødhåd and the deep digging, ever eclectic Motor City Drum Ensemble.
Full details on the fourth stage are yet to be announced, with the goal of testing the northern part of Parco Dora, which would bring the total footprint of the festival to over 70,000 square meters and the total capacity to over 50k people.
Phase 1+2 line-ups (a-z), more TBA
Saturday, July 7
Adam Beyer
Amelie Lens
Andrea Oliva
Apparat
Kölsch
Joseph Capriati
Marco Faraone
Richy Ahmed
Solomun
Timo Maas
Sunday, July 8
Derrick May
Hot Since 82
Ilario Alicante
Jamie Jones
KiNK
Larry Heard
Luciano
Marco Carola
Motor City Drum Ensemble
Paco Osuna
Pan-Pot
Rødhåd
This year's edition takes place from July 7 to 8 in Torino, Italy, with more information available here.