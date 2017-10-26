Kappa FuturFestival Announces First Wave of Acts for 2018

Italy's Kappa FuturFestival has announced its plans for the upcoming 2018 edition.

Kappa 2018 will take place across two days, from July 7 to 8 at the famous Parco Dora in Torino, and brings together thousands of techno and house lovers. The first wave of names includes Adam Beyer, Joseph Capriati, Solomun, Derrick May, Ilario Alicante, Luciano, and Marco Carola, with more than 30 acts yet to be announced.

The inner city and industrial festival site offers varied hangouts, DJs between the trees, and lashings of Italian food and drink. In 2018 the organisers are adding an extra stage alongside the iconic hangers, thus expanding the whole festival area from 45k sqm to 65k sqm.

Musically, Saturday will see Drumcode boss and techno mainstay Adam Beyer, fellow heavyweight Joseph Capriati and Diynamic’s label boss and global house figure Solomun all plays. Sunday, meanwhile, finds Detroit pioneer Derrick May, Cocoon associate Ilario Alicante, Swiss-Chilean Luciano, and Marco Carola all perform.

Phase 1 Lineup (a-z), more TBA.

Adam Beyer

Derrick May

Ilario Alicante

Joseph Capriati

Luciano

Marco Carola

Solomun

This year's edition takes place from July 7 to 8 in Torino, Italy, with more information available here.