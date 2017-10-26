Keinemusik Kick off US Tour

Adam Port, &ME, and Rampa will kick off Keinemusik's three-stop US tour tonight at The Great Northern in San Francisco.

The tour—which also stops in Los Angeles and St. Cloud Friday and Saturday, respectively—is in support of Keinemusik's recent album, You Are Safe, which was released late last year and featured the three aforementioned artists alongside DJ Reznik and painter/visual artist Monja Gentschow.

You can find dates for the US shows and subsequent European dates below.

US Dates:

February 1 - The Great Northern, San Francisco

February 2 - 1720, Los Angeles

February 3 - Dirtybird Campout, St. Cloud

European Dates:

February 16 - Robert Johnson, Offenbach (Germany)

February 17 - Tenax, Florence (Italy)

February 18 - HAïKU, Paris (France)

February 19 - Fuse, Brussels (Belgium)