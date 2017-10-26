Koenraad Ecker's New Video is Haunting and Otherworldly

Koenraad Ecker's third full-length album, A Biology of Shadows, is set to drop on his own In Aulis on February 23.

The album, which is divided into two parts (Endoscopy and Undergrowth), melds together a haunting concoction of foley recordings, the human voice, spectral resynthesis, and acoustic instrumentation. A Biology of Shadows also features spoken word from Young Echo member and one half of Jabu Alex "Bogues" Rendall, who delivers calm, militant, and introspective phrases over Ecker's mind-bending sound design.

The album can be pre-ordered here, with