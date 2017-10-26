Laarsen 'Would U'

Laarsen is an electronic music project that aims to "develop a style that connects and creates harmony between humans and nature." Sonically speaking, it fuses natural elements such as vocal recordings, vinyl samples, and real instrumentation, with modern synthesizers, beats and production techniques—fusing old school club music, UK garage, and jungle with modern R&B.

While Laarsen remains an enigmatic project, we're told that the producer has a background in drum production, an advanced degree in professional musicianship, and a Masters in music media.

“Would U," a new single, is a production inspired by the past, the present, and the future, mixing together classic elements of UK garage, Burial-esque vocal chopping, blended with a more modern production.

You can grab the single now via the WeTransfer button below.

Would U