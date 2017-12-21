Laurent Garnier, The Black Madonna, Motor City Drum Ensemble, and More Play Lyon's Nuits Sonores Closing Day Party

Lyon's Nuits Sonores Festival has announced the lineup for its Closing Day party, featuring Laurent Garnier, The Black Madonna, Motor City Drum Ensemble, and more.

This year's edition sees the traditional Closing Party, which is traditionally a small, more intimate affair, become the Closing Day, spreading to the Sucrière, in the Salle 1930 & the Esplanade, while still happening in Le Sucre. It will take place on Sunday, May 13, from 15.00 to 22.00.

The lineup is as follows:

Salle 1930:

Laurent Garnier

The Black Madonna

Laurent Garnier b2b The Black Madonna

Clémentine

Le Sucre:

KiNK (4h live)

Juliano

L’Esplanade: MCDE Records 10 years anniversary

Motor City Drum Ensemble

Henry Wu

Pablo Valentino

The announcement lands after the confirmation of the annual event's night programme for its 2018 edition.

This year's night schedule runs from May 9 to 12 inclusive and features dozens of sets, both live and DJ, from local and internationally acclaimed artists. Scheduled to perform are the likes of Maetrik (a.k.a Maceo Plex), Kerri Chandler, Bicep, Mr Fingers a.k.a Larry Heard, Lee Gamble, Margaret Dygas, DJ Boring, Palms Trax, Avalon Emerson, and many more. Nights one, three, and four will take place at the Old Fagor-Brandt factories, running from 9.30 PM until 5.00 AM; while night two will be hosted across 17 stages in the clubs and concert halls in the city.

More information, including tickets, for this year's event can be found here.