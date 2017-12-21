News

Laurent Garnier, The Black Madonna, Motor City Drum Ensemble, and More Play Lyon's Nuits Sonores Closing Day Party

This year's closing event will take place on Sunday, May 13, from 15.00 to 22.00.

NUIT4-ambiance-BD∏Marion-Bornaz6-1-1024x684

