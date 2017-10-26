Levon Vincent's Novel Sound Questions Sex and Identity in New Music Videos

Levon Vincent's Novel Sound label has released two new Eric Maltz videos, both questioning sex and identity.

At the end of last year, Eric Maltz made his debut on Novel Sound, marking the first time an artist other than Vincent got to release on the label. The pair are longtime friends who have been working together at Halycon Records' original Brooklyn location and helping each other out when times as musicians got rough.

Now, the label produced two videos for the tracks "Symphony At Dawn" and "Time" that tackle the manipulation of individuals by society, tricking women and men into believing self-damaging stereotypes that are forced upon them. Questioning sex and identity, the videos are meant "to stretch minds and tear down walls in our heads that have been existing for way too long."

You can stream the video for "Symphony At Dawn" via the player above, with the video for "Time" streaming in full below.