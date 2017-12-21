London’s 93 Feet East Confirms March Schedule

Having recently opened its freshly painted black doors, London's 93 Feet East has confirmed its March schedule—including that for Belong, the Sunday day party that focuses on the deeper end of the house music spectrum.

For March, the iconic London venue has unveiled an eclectic lineup, with a series of diverse acts, including Point G (a.k.a Gregory Darsa or DJ Gregory), the French producer whose back-catalogue stretches back to the early '90s. Also in attendance will be Delano Smith; who will take the helm on Saturday, March 10.

Belong will follow on each Sunday of the month, with extended sets from Evan Baggs, East End Dubs, Rossko, and SIT (Live). And from this month, Belong will operate a new guestlist system, with a limited number of tickets available to buy direct via Resident Advisor. For those who miss out on these tickets, payment on arrival is still possible, via pre-registration with RA on the event page.

Having first opened its doors at the turn of the millennium, 93 Feet East carved a unique reputation as an atmospheric bar, club and live music venue, having previously hosted independent showcases curated by promoters, multidisciplinary art festivals, film screenings, fashion shows and DJs; cementing the venue’s status as a true social hub, as well as club, that is set amongst the backdrop of the capital’s most creative areas.

March Schedule:

Saturday, March 3: 93 Degrees

Lineup: Davide Squillace, Francesca Lombardo, Paolo Francesco, Sergio Sergi

Time: 4pm—4am

Sunday, March 4: Belong

Lineup: Rossko, John Dimas

Time: 2pm—10.30

Saturday, March 10: Parade

Lineup: Delano Smith, Bill Patrick, James Puentes, Mauroferno & Mestivan, Stany

Time: 3pm—1am

Sunday, March 11: Belong X Cartulis Music

Lineup: Evan Baggs, Reedale Rise LIVE, Unai Trotti, Raphael Carrau

Time: 2pm—10.30pm

Saturday, March 17: AIR London Showcase

Lineup: Point G LIVE, Robert Dietz, Julian Perez

Time: 3pm—1am

Sunday, March 18: Belong x Eastenderz

Lineup: East End Dubs, Lizz b2b Cosmjn

Time: 2pm—10.30pm

Saturday, March 24: 93 Degrees

Lineup: Hector Couto, Alexis Raphael, Ceri, Sergio Sergi

Time: 3pm—1am

Sunday, March 25: Belong

Lineup: SIT LIVE, Marvin + More TBA

Time: 2pm—10.30pm

Sunday, March 31: Feast

Lineup: Alex Amout, Clive Henry, Jamie Roy, Camiel Daamen, Liam Webb, Jamie Ward

Time: 3pm—1am

More information, including tickets, can be found here.