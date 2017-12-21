Lori Napoleon (a.k.a Antenes) Next on The Bunker New York

The next release on The Bunker New York comes from Lori Napoleon (a.k.a Antenes).

The Brooklyn-based Chicago native was earmarked for a release back when the label was founded in 2014, although she was yet to release her recorded music at all. Five years on, after acclaimed records on L.I.E.S. and Silent Season, residencies at Issue Project Room and Bell Labs plus a busy global touring schedule as both a DJ and live performer, she will now present her Ante Meridiem EP under her Antemeridian production moniker.

The Antemeridian project is a special outlet for her more melodic synthesizer compositions and the name Antemeridian refers to “morning light and the meridian lines of the planet, the view you would have from above if you were already in the sky/space/seeing the atmosphere also from a great distance.”

With this EP, Antemeridian has created "nothing less than a masterwork of synthesis comprising unique soundscapes unbelievably detailed and crisp," the label explains.

Asked about her production techniques, Napoleon said the following: “I use a combination of synths and controllers/sequencers that I’ve made along with commercially available / bought or modded analog synths and field recordings that have gone through a number of effects chains. There may be a crackling sound that emerged from the modular which made me think about a flame sparking and burning out, recalling a very organic process in nature—but in a composition, it’s a drum element. Perhaps the sense of detail comes from how I work on finding sounds before arranging them in a track so when I find one with little nuances and textures, then I'll be inspired to compose with it. Visceral sounds are very important to me, and sounds that you may not instantly identify with this or that synth model—which is why I like the idea of designing my own palette for portions of tracks.”

Tracklisting

A1. Tuesday AM

B1. Mercurn

B2. Lavender

Ante Meridiem EP will land on March 16, with clips streaming below.