Los Angeles Multi-Instrumentalist Sam Gendel Returns to Leaving Records

Los Angeles multi-instrumentalist Sam Gendel has been commissioned by filmmaker Daniel Oh to compose the music for his yet-to-be-released film, The Labyrinth & The Long Road.

Sam went to work on this score, composing a nine-piece record in which all of the sounds are made from his alto sax. The end result is Pass If Music, which Leaving Records will be releasing next week, February 24.

We're told that nebulous, ambient saxophone tones sinew throughout the record, creating a meditative space for the listener and smooth companion for the film. It's "a turn" from his previous 4444 record, but "maintains the ethereal energy of Sam's music while shading a new side of his metaphysical explorations."

Tracklisting

01. Anemone Swerve

02. East LA Haze Dream

03. Coffee Mainframe Exercise

04. Trudge

05. Drowning Interlude

06. Hyena

07. REV

08. Final Chamber

09. ZeroZero

Pass If Music will land on February 24, with "Anenome Swerve" streaming in full via the player above.