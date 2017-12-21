Los Angeles' Woolymammoth Signs to Alpha Pup for Debut Album

Los Angeles-based Woolymammoth has signed with Alpha Pup Records this year for the release of his debut full-length album, Filling Spots. Scheduled to release March 23 across vinyl, CD, and digital formats, the 15-track LP follows up a handful of singles and EPs since 2016. His music finds a bridge between experimental electronic and hip-hop, splicing together minimal rhythm schemes, raw analog samples, dynamic synth/processing work, and much more.

Woolymammoth's San Francisco origins and the new community he has helped breed in Los Angeles find union in his craft, encapsulating a wide spectrum of subdued and explosive moments. Touring for the young producer has seen rapid development, performing at some of the world's premiere experimental festivals and venues before the age of 21. Filling Spots is described as "a summarization of this path and the many states of evolution Woolymammoth has gone through as a musician."

Writing and recording for the new album was captured in part on the road, with the other portions sourced at his home studio in L.A. Working with a Eurorack modular system owner and Tsuruda's roommate Zach Countryman, Woolymammoth pulled from various oscillator modules within the instrument to produce the record.

Featured artists on Filling Spots include Liquid Amber recording artist Bleep Bloop, Renraku's Yokaze, and Courteous Family's Tsuruda, Cast, and Legoon. Ahead of the release, close friend and creative luminary Huxley Anne premiered the Yokaze feature track "Mustard" on her recent XLR8R podcast.

Tracklisting

01.Discovering Inspiration/Release (feat. Cast)

02.Whyuthinkurdiffrnt

03. Mouthbreather

04. Shadeslove

05. BackitUP

06. Riddim Fix (feat. Yokaze)

07. Filling Spots

08. Mouthbreather Returns/Interlude

09. Maktar

10. 4THACULTURE/wegotadubsgame

11. What's Next..?

12. Mustard (feat. Yokaze)

13. Riskybidness (feat. Tsuruda)

14. Nofknway [124]UMTME (feat. Bleep Bloop)

15. The Comeback (feat. Legoon)

Woolymammoth's Filling Spots will land on March 23 via Alpha Pup Records.