Luke Vibert Lines Up De:tuned EP

Legendary UK artist Luke Vibert will drop a new solo record on the Belgian De:tuned label.

The four-track release will be Vibert's first solo release of 2018, and is said to show off his ablity to "produce funky yet quirky acid tracks that will put a smile on your face." "Balath" and "Worry Ledge" are "intense uptempo electro workouts with enough 303 squelch to melt your brain."

The artwork for this release was designed by The Designers Republic.

Tracklisting

A1. Balath

A2. pHlacid

B1 Arcadia

B2. Worry Ledge

Arcadia EP will land on March 16 via De:tuned, with clips available below.