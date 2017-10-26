Makeness Announces Debut Album, Loud Patterns

Makeness, real name Kyle Molleson, will soon release his debut album, Loud Patterns, coming out April 6 on Secretly Canadian.

Loud Patterns is noticeably indebted to house and techno; there are 4/4 rhythms, and a no-nonsense directness that harks back to the Detroit pioneers. Channeling avant-garde experimentalism and an outsider’s interest in pop, Molleson embraces the distance between those two poles.

The album arrives after a series of releases that have established his particular, in-between approach to dance-minded music. He put out two EPs on Manchester-based imprint Handsome Dad, a one-off single with Adult Jazz, and self-released Temple Works EP; Whities also released a limited-edition white label of a Minor Science dub of one of his tracks.

Along with today’s announcement, Makeness is sharing a video for his new single, “Stepping Out Of Sync.”

“"Stepping Out Of Sync," for me is about losing a little bit of a grip on reality,” says Kyle. “There’s a big nod to the world of pop music in the track and I wanted to reflect that in the video too. Joshua and Felix, who directed the video, came up with this great time splicing technique using a custom three-camera rig. The idea was to use the technique as a character in the video to add a sense of detachment from reality and subtly invert the upbeat aspect of the music. I had also been talking to my friend Maddie who is a brilliant dancer about working on some choreography for the video. These aspects seemed to come together perfectly when Joshua and Felix started sending ideas across. I think the video really captures the range of emotions that exist in the track, it’s upbeat and positive aspect alongside a layer of dissonance and confusion that lies under the surface.”

Tracklisting

01. Loud Patterns

02. Fire Behind The 2 Louis

03. Who Am I To Follow Love

04. Stepping Out Of Sync

05. Gold Star

06. The Bass Rock

07. Day Old Death

08. Rough Moss

09. Our Embrace

10. 14 Drops

11. Motorcycle Idling

