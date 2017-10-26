Matt Karmil Returns to Studio Barnhus

UK producer Matt Karmil will return to Studio Barnhus with a new EP, Tell Me Why.

As a producer, Karmil has released on some of the best club imprints like PNN, Idle Hands, and Beats In Space; while as an engineer, mixer, and masterer he's worked with the likes of Matias Aguayo for Crammed Discs, Kornel Kovacs for Studio Barnhus, and Talaboman for R&S. It's his first release on Kornel Kovacs and Axel Roman's label since 2015’s Dans-Maxi Från Nacksving.

We're told to expect "first-class house jams from a mainstay on the dance scene."

Tracklisting

A1. All Together

A2. Meg

B1. UG

B2. Tell Me Why

Tell Me Why EP will land on February 23, with clips streaming below.