MDRNTY Announces Ricardo Villalobos, Black Coffee, and Apollonia

MDRNTY Cruise has announced its first phase artist lineup.

Taking place June 10 to 13 throughout the Mediterranean, MDRNTY will this year feature performances across 24-hour programming by some of electronic music's heavy hitters, including Ricardo Villalobos, Black Coffee, Stephan Bodzin, Jan Blomqvist, Apollonia, Culoe De Song, Behrouz, Patrice Baumel, Andrey Pushkarev, Audiofly, Eagles and Butterflies, Matthew Dekay, SIT, Hyenah, Osunlade, and Ion Ludwig.

Ticket options offer all-inclusive packages that include: cabin accommodation, unlimited dining, unlimited drinks (non-premium), 24-hour access to dance floors, and four-part payment plans. The cruise will also feature pop-up events, artistic and technological shows, film and documentary screenings, exhibitions of contemporary art, yoga, and more.

You can find out more here.