MeldaProduction Announces Subscription for Plugin Library

MeldaProduction has announced a subscription service for its MCompleteBundle, which currently features all the plugins they've made, ranging from compressors, reverbs, delays and EQs to synths and drum machines.

MeldaProduction have two subscription options—monthly (49 EUR) or yearly (499 EUR)—which opens access to all plugins immediately after signup and payment. Once the sum of the payments reaches the current MCompleteBundle (1799 EUR), you get a full permanent license that will never change—this includes both subscription payments and what you have spent for regular licenses prior starting the subscription. For those eligible, there is also an EDU discount option, which will give a 50% discount off the subscription.

You can find more information about the subscription service and the range of plugins on offer here.