MeldaProduction Offers 50% Discount on Four Plugins

MeldaProduction has announced the latest set of plugins in its weekly Eternal Madness Discount offering.

Every week, MeldaProduction offers a 50% discount on four selected plugins from its sprawling selection of effects. This week's offer, which runs until Sunday 23:59:59 UTC, features the MAutoDynamicEq, a powerful dynamic equalizer with unbelievable sound; MStereoSpread, a psychoacoustics based mono to stereo expander; MBitFunMB, a tool for extreme distortion lovers and bit crush aficionados; and MTransient, a transient shaper that delivers attack and punch to any rhythmic track.

You can find more on all four plugins offered here, with MeldaProduction's full offering here.