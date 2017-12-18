Miami's Rapture Electronic Music Festival Announces 2018 Lineup

Rapture Electronic Music Festival, the one day underground music and wellness event taking place on Thursday, March 22, has announced the lineup by stage for its second edition, headlined by Luciano, as well as Guy Gerber, Chris Liebing, Art Department, Zip, RPR Soundsystem, and more top names in underground electronic music.

Taking place in the beautiful beachside surrounds of Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, Rapture Festival is now in its second year. Alongside the stellar lineup, a partnership with ocean conservation non-profits The Big Blue and You, Ocean Generation, and a wealth of wellness activations will ensure Rapture Festival pleases fans of quality house and techno by "connecting human souls with nature through music," the organisers explain.

Playing at the TERRA STAGE, Swiss/Chilean DJ and Cadenza Records label head Luciano of Ibiza fame will touch down for a headline slot, and Rumors party starter Guy Gerber will bring his deep house vibes next to German techno pioneer and veteran, Chris Liebing. After an amazing performance at the festival’s inaugural edition in 2017, Canada’s Art Department will once again return as will Audiofly + M.A.N.D.Y under the hybrid known as MANFLY for an exclusive set. Butch, Amnesia resident Archie Hamilton, and Marco Faraone will round out the lineup at the TERRA STAGE.

Over at the UN_MUTE STAGE, playing exclusively at Rapture Festival are Perlon label co-founder Zip, and returning favorites Petre Inspirescu and Rhadoo of [a:rpia:r] this time with fellow mainstay Raresh who will be opening with an extended morning set from 7 am to 1 pm. Making their Rapture Festival debuts are producer Ion Ludwig as well as DJ and producer Sammy Dee and Romania’s Cristi Cons who are both playing exclusive sets. Back by popular demand is tINI, as is DeWalta.

Keeping things melodic at THE SOUNDGARDEN STAGE will be Sudbeat label head Hernan Cattaneo, the UK’s Nick Warren, plus Guy Mantzur. Playing Rapture Festival for the first time are Yotto of the Anjunadeep imprint, as well as Dutch DJ and movie soundtrack composer Eelke Kleijn and Danny Howells.

Complimenting Rapture’s stacked music lineup, a broad range of wellness activations including yoga will be on offer from 7 am until sunset for those looking for some inner tranquillity to start their day.

Rapture Electronic Music Festival Lineup

TERRA STAGE

Luciano

Guy Gerber

Chris Liebing

Art Department

Butch

*MANFLY* [Audiofly + M.A.N.D.Y]

Marco Faraone

Archie Hamilton

UN_MUTE STAGE

ZIP

RPR Soundsystem (Petre Inspirescu, Rhadoo, Raresh)

tINI

Ion Ludwig

Sammy Dee

DeWalta

Cristi Cons

THE SOUNDGARDEN STAGE

Hernan Cattaneo

Nick Warren

Yotto

Danny Howells

Guy Mantzur

Eelke Kleijn

This year's edition takes place on March 22 in Miami, with more information available here. Meanwhile, you can view a gallery of last year's edition here.