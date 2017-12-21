Monoloc Announces New Label, Unterland

Sascha Borchardt (a.k.a Monoloc) has announced his new imprint, Unterland.

The material on the label will come from Monoloc and friends focussing on “dramatic” sounds with drone and noise influences—think movie soundtracks and film music—with each release aiming to "tell a story" through eight to 10 productions.

Unterland will launch in late March with a collaborative EP by Monoloc and Beauty of Inconsequenz, a yet unheard project with no previous recording history. All eight tracks are based heavily on field recordings, and the sound is dark and deeply atmospheric with dubstep influences. From there on, there will be three to four releases per year, each of which will be accompanied by high quality artwork as curated by Borchardt.

All releases will be distributed by Kompakt in digital and vinyl formats.