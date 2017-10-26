Mount Kimbie Share Unreleased Track from Love What Survives Sessions

Mount Kimbie have today shared a previously unreleased track.

2017 saw Mount Kimbie reach new heights. They released their critically lauded album Love What Survives and took their newly formed four-piece live show to sold out venues across the world, including stand out shows at London's Roundhouse and Paris' Trianon where King Krule joined them on stage. 2018 is set to follow on this theme, with newly announced festivals and North American tour dates.

To coincide with this announcement, the duo have released "Turtle Neck Man," taken from the same sessions as Love What Survives. It's a song of contradictions; the sweet sound bed created by Mount Kimbie rubbing against the thickly painted strident tones of King Krule's vocals.

"Turtle Neck Man" feat. King Krule is available now, with a stream available here.

North American Tour Dates:

05-11 - Arcosanti, AZ - FORM

05-12 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex #

05-13 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel #

05-15 - Portland, OR - Holocene #

05-16 - Seattle, WA - Neumo's #

05-17 - Vancouver, BC - Imperial #

05-19 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground >

05-20 - Sainte-Therese, QC - Santa Teresa Music & Arts Festival

05-22 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's >

05-23 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's >

05-24 - Washington, DC - Black Cat >

05-25 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel >

05-26 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling Festival

# - supported by Smerz

> - supported by Wiki