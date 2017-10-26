Mouse on Mars Team Up with Bon Iver, The National, and More on New Album

Mouse on Mars, the Berlin-based duo of Andi Toma and Jan St. Werner, will return with their "most inventive" album to date, Dimensional People.

This album makes clear how Mouse on Mars' craft is of discovery, of finding new contexts for places, sounds, memories, sensations, ambiences, technologies, relationships, and of course, people.

It features collaborations with Justin Vernon (Bon Iver), Aaron & Bryce Dessner (The National), Zach Condon (Beirut), Spank Rock, Swamp Dogg, Eric D. Clark, Lisa Hannigan, Amanda Blank, Sam Amidon, Ensemble Musikfabrik, and more, and gives each participating guest a platform to imprint the album as whoever or whatever they want to be: a narrator, a perfect moment, a jam, an ensemble member, an abstract sound, a multiple persona, a mood, a soloist.

It will be the Berlin duo's first album since 2014's 21 Again.

Tracklisting

01. Dimensional People Part I

02. Dimensional People Part II

03. Dimensional People Part III

04. Foul Mouth

05. Aviation

06. Parliament Of Aliens Part I

07. Daylight

08. Tear To My Eye

09. Parliament Of Aliens Part II

10. Parliament Of Aliens Part III

11. Résumé

12. Sidney In A Cup

Dimensional People LP will land on April 13 via Thrill Jockey, with "Dimensional People Part III" ft. Bon Iver streaming in full via the player above.