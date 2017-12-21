Nicolas Jaar Dropped an Album Last Week; Stream it Now

Last week, Nicolas Jaar slipped out an album under his A.A.L. (Against All Logic) alias.

Titled 2012 - 2017, the sample-heavy eleven-track LP dropped via Jaar's Other People label and follows three singles released under A.A.L. and an hour-long mix, which dropped on Youtube in 2016 and can be heard below. As Pitchfork reports, Jaar discussed the alias and alluded to the material in a Crack Magazine interview in 2016, saying: "I always find it funny when announcements say something is ‘the first Nicolas Jaar single in three years,’ as I’ve put out work under many different names."

You can listen to the album in full via the player below.