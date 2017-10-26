Nuits Sonores Festival Reveals 2018 Night Lineup

Lyon's Nuits Sonores Festival has announced the night programme for its 2018 edition.

This year's night schedule runs from May 9 to 12 inclusive and features dozens of sets, both live and DJ, from local and internationally acclaimed artists. Scheduled to perform are the likes of Maetrik (a.k.a Maceo Plex), Kerri Chandler, Bicep, Mr Fingers a.k.a Larry Heard, Lee Gamble, Margaret Dygas, DJ Boring, Palms Trax, Avalon Emerson, and many more.

Nights one, three, and four will take place at the Old Fagor-Brandt factories, running from 9.30 PM until 5.00 AM; while night two will be hosted across 17 stages in the clubs and concert halls in the city.

The announcement lands after the event announced details of A Day With, one of the main programs. Each year, the festival invites three artists to curate a day of the main stage's music in La Sucrière by inviting guests and friends along with them to perform before, after, or even alongside them. This year's edition will be the first time the event's daytime programme has expanded from three to four days—this time curated by Four Tet, Paula Temple, Daniel Avery, and Jennifer Cardini.

Nuits Sonores 2018 will run from May 6 to 13 in Lyon, France, although the night events are only planned Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday (9 to 12). More information on the scheduling and venues for both the day and night lineups can found here.

