Osaka-Based Producer 7FO Creates Dreamlike Sonic Fables on New Album for Métron Records

Better known for their eclectic podcast series, Métron Records will present their debut label release from Osaka-based producer 7FO. Having previously released a cassette on RVNG International, and a 7’’ single on Bokeh Versions in 2017, this is the Japanese producer‘s debut full-length vinyl release. The tracks, recorded between 2012 and 2017, have been tweaked, remastered and recorded on vinyl for the first time.

The mysterious figure recorded the tracks at home, processing guitar sounds, using a sampler, synthesizer and junk equipment. Following in the footsteps of the ambient giants of his native lands, 7FO’s music continues this illustrious heritage whilst offering something fresh, modern, and beautifully rendered. He describes his own sound as "gorgeous sustained tones and dreamlike oscillations that drift through the inorganic/electronic world reverberating through our subconscious creating sonic fables in our minds."

Tracklisting

A1: Ama ( ( (

A2: Moment

A3: MooN

A4: Hakko Suru Zero / 発酵するゼロ

B1: Ougon No Yuge / 黄金の湯気

B2: Fate

LP will land on April 13, with "Moment" streaming in full above.