Oscar Mulero, Johannes Heil, and Tripeo Remix Shlømo

The next release on Darko Esser's Wolfskuil Records comes in the shape of a remix EP featuring some of Shlømo’s finest cuts on the Dutch imprint reworked by Oscar Mulero, Johannes Heil, and Tripeo.

Spanish techno master Oscar Mulero takes over the A-side, keeps the heat of the original and adds extra tension to offer a stand out rendition of "Obsession," while in "Vanished Breath" he goes deep and delivers fine electronica and a sophisticated, experimental remix where broken beats and haunting synths seamlessly blend to create ghostly atmospheres. On the flip side, Johannes Heil transforms the beatless, synth-heavy beauty "M.U.M." into a euphoric, driving techno track, right before Tripeo's solid, twisted version of "Avadon Part 1."

Tracklisting

A1 / 1. Obsession (Oscar Mulero Remix)

A2 / 2. Vanished Breath (Oscar Mulero Remix)

B1 / 3. M.U.M. (Johannes Heil Remix)

B2 / 4. Avadon Part 1 (Tripeo Remix)

Shlømo Remixed EP will land on March 30, with Oscar Mulero's remix of "Obsession" streaming in full below.