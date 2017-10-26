Parklife 2018 Confirms First Names

Manchester's Parklife Festival has confirmed plans for its 2018 edition, including the lineup.

Taking place within the city’s iconic Heaton Park next on June 9 and 10, Parklife has built a solid reputation as one of the UK’s leading summer festivals which sees its music offering explore an inspired mix of hip-hop, grime, pop, indie, and electronic music. Each edition has sold out year on year and boasts an impressive total of 16 arenas spread across two days of music. For 2018, Parklife will celebrate its eighth edition and feature the likes of Sampha, Bonobo, Chvrches, Four Tet, The Black Madonna, Goldie, Nina Kraviz, and many more names.

This year's edition takes place from June 9 to 10 in Heaton Park, Manchester, while the full list of first names is included on the flyer below. Meanwhile, you can find more information here.

General tickets (on sale Thursday, February 1, are priced at just £109.50 for a weekend ticket, and £65 for a day pass