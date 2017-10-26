News

Parties4Peace Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary with PATAGONICA Music Tour in Chile

Philipp Jung (M.A.N.D.Y.) and Holmar (Formerly of Thugfucker) will join the tour for the first time.

16113246_10154798467318820_8401260797242102796_o

GET THE LOWDOWN

XLR8R delivered weekly to your inbox