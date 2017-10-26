Parties4Peace Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary with PATAGONICA Music Tour in Chile

Parties4Peace is currently celebrating its 15-year anniversary with the 10th annual PATAGONICA music tour in Chile, featuring special guests Philipp Jung (M.A.N.D.Y.) and Holmar (Formerly of Thugfucker), amongst many other talented artists such as Seth Troxler, Vale Colvin, Tamaki, Pedro Campos, Marco Latrach, Francisco Ruiz-Tagle, and more.

A non-profit event production and fundraising organization, Parties4Peace hosts music and art events to support various global initiatives focused on education, sustainability, equality, and disaster relief. Together with local Chilean producers, Parties4Peace will travel throughout the country, visiting cities such as Santiago, Valparaiso, Concepcion, Punta Arenas, and Puerto Natales to exchange music and culture while learning about the pristine nature in South America. Inviting international artists to experience the extreme beauty of Patagonia helps to raise awareness about the current climate challenges of the region and the necessity to protect the glaciers, rivers, and mountains.

Parties4Peace also helps to forge lasting connections between artists living in different parts of the world. “It’s been great to see the friendships that the artists have built over the years,” Emilie McGlone says, “from the Japanese artists touring South America to the Chilean producers experiencing Asia. This collaboration is actually what we call the PATAGONICA Collective, and we started this artist exchange in Japan and Chile to promote new friendships and to share cultural knowledge amongst a diverse group of international producers. It’s nice seeing their music spread to the different poles of the world, especially now that we have artists participating from Europe and New York.”

This will be the first time Philipp Jung (M.A.N.D.Y.) and Holmar have visited Patagonia with Parties4Peace. When asked about what inspired him to join the tour, Holmar said “ I am a lover, not a fighter and a pacifist at heart. Working with an organization like P4P enables me as an artist to participate and help spread the word and message of peace through music and art." Philipp has previously travelled with M.A.N.D.Y. to Chile and played in Santiago various times, though this will also be his first time to travel so far south. His message to the audience is simple: “Smile more, love more and be nice to our planet. It is a rare beauty,” he says. “P4P is a passion-driven organization to begin with and that is also why we are doing music. Because you believe in one thing and you dedicate nearly all of your time to it, and as a DJ it's also important to remind yourself of the very beginnings where it was much more about giving and playing all kinds of parties with no thought about agents, managers, or fees. To share and give back to people you love and trust seems like the right thing to do” — Philipp Jung.

The PATAGONICA music tour is currently underway, with more information available here. Meanwhile, you can see the dates of the tour on the flyer below.