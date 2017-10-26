Phaeleh Details His Sprawling Live Set in New Video

In a new video, Point Blank delves into Phaeleh's hybrid analog/digital setup.

In the video, Phaeleh talks through his live setup and artistic practice, including how he uses Max for Live, using his recorded tracks and stems with his Livid controller, and how he incorporates live jamming possibilities on his Roland and Korg gear to add an improvisational edge to his performances. We One of the key points for Phaeleh is the portability of his touring equipment—everything is selected and chosen for its size and weight—and, for him, that mistakes and imperfections are all part of what makes a live set interesting for both artist and audience.

You can watch the video in full via the player above, with more on Point Blank and its courses here.