Portugal's Neopop Festival Confirms First Names for 2018 Edition

Portugal's Neopop Festival has confirmed plans for its 2018 edition, featuring the likes of Jeff Mills, Ben Klock, Nastia, Josh Wink, and more.

The 14th edition of Neopop Festival will take place on August 9, 10, and 11, set across two stages in the northern Portuguese coastal town of Viana do Castelo—a half hour's drive from Porto airport. Each summer the festival invites a lineup packed with techno royalty for three days of music appreciation, and this year promises to be no different, with appearances from Jeff Mills, Ben Klock, Josh Wink, Solomun, Joseph Capriati, KiNK (Live), Paula Temple B2B Rebekah, Nastia, Len Faki, Ivan Smagghe, Apollonia, and more—with more names set to be announced.

2018 First Names

JEFF MILLS

BEN KLOCK

JOSH WINK

SOLOMUN

JOSEPH CAPRIATI

KiNK (live)

PAULA TEMPLE B2B REBEKAH

NASTIA

LEN FAKI

IVAN SMAGGHE

ALEKSI PERALA (live)

ADRIATIQUE

FJAAK (live)

FREDDY K

SOLAR

APOLLONIA

ZADIG

RUI VARGAS

LEWIS FAUTZI

This year's edition takes place on August 9, 10, and 11, with more information, including tickets, available here.