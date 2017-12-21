Poté Shares New Mix Inspired by Brazil and Baile Funk

London producer and DJ Poté has shared the first mix in his new Text From... series.

The new mix series looks to Poté's recent travels for its theme and will focus on unique musical inspirations and cultures, with the first looking to Brazil and baile funk, as he explains:

"I'm starting my Text From... series out of a need to do something different as I often do mixes but they are rarely themed. Having travelled more recently, I came across hugely inspiring people and places. This series aims to show what music I have either dug through or got given by people I've met on the road like Marginal Men, Sants, or Bad Sista. To create a musical landscape of those unique experiences, starting with Sao Paulo and Rio in Brazil : celebrating their vibrant club culture and love for baile funk music."

You can stream and download the mix below, with more on Poté here.

Photo: Daniela K Monteiro