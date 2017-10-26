Premiere: Hear a Cut From C.A.R.'s Shimmering New Album

Next week, Chloé Raunet (a.k.a. C.A.R.) will drop her sophomore album, PINNED, via Ransom Note Records.

On the new LP, Raunet acts as producer, singer, and songwriter, refining her palette of glimmering post-punk-infused electronics with hazy, melancholic vocals and cold-wave synth lines. Across the album, Raunet presents her emotive range with tracks that flow through bittersweet joy, poignant introspection, and haunting gloom.

Ahead of the release, which can be pre-ordered here, Ransom Note Records has offered a full stream of "Swaggart," one of the LP's standout cuts, available via the player below.