Premiere: Hear a Deep and Seductive Cut From Andu Simion

Next up on Eric Cloutier's Palinoia imprint will be Heavy Glow, the new EP from Andu Simion.

Most known for his work as one third of the Lisière Collectif alongside Dan Gheorghe and Bogdan Ardeleanu, Simion has a deep knowledge of what moves a dancefloor while also moving minds, and this is on full display across Heavy Glow with four emotive and downright trippy house cuts. From the moody and seductive grooves of the EP's title track to the closing cuts driving beats, Heavy Glow presents a selection of varied tracks sure to land in the bags of house aficionados.

Ahead of the release, Palinoia has offered up a full stream of the EP's title track, available to stream via the player below.

You can pre-order Heavy Glow here.