Premiere: Hear a Deep New Remix From Steve Rachmad

Tomorrow, Davide Squillace’s label This And That Lab will kick off its 2018 release schedule with a new EP from G Flame (a.k.a. The Advent).

The EP, titled Fever, features two G Flame originals and two remixes from Dutch artist Steve Rachmad, who delivers reworks under both his given name and his STERAC alias. As is the case on This And That Lab, all four cuts are aimed squarely at the floor, from G Flame's rolling, stripped-back grooves to the dubbed-out Steve Rachmad remix and STERAC's dark and atmospheric techno interpretation.

You can pre-order the EP here, with Steve Rachmad's remix streaming in full below.