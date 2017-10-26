Premiere: Hear a Dubby Cut From Frank Bretschneider's New Album

raster-noton co-founder Frank Bretschneider will release his latest album, Lunik, on February 16 via Shitkatapult.

The 11-track LP lands over 30 years after his first album, presenting a collection of hard-to-define cuts that touch influences such as San Francisco psychedelia, UK IDM, Cologne Krautrock, Berlin techno, and New York minimalism. According to the accompanying text, the album is about the "daily grind, the passing of time, the change of seasons, and relations. Reality and fiction and perception."

Outside of his solo work, Bretschneider is most known as the founder of the influential East German underground band AG and co-founder of the reknowned raster-noton label.

Ahead of the release, you can pre-order Lunik here, with album cut "Elastik" streaming in full via the player below.