Premiere: Hear a Slow-Burning Remix From Whatever/Whatever

The latest release on Machine Limited will be Dance To Save Us, the new release from KDMS, Kathy Diamond's project with Maximilian Skiba.

Machine Limited first popped up on our radar back in 2014 with the release of Split Secs' I Stand Alone, which also featured remixes from Mike Simonetti, Monty Luke, Secret Circuit, and Blakkat. Since then, the label has gone on to release two more outings from Split Secs, alongside two releases from KDMS.

Alongside KDMS' original, Dance To Save Us will feature remixes from Whatever/Whatever (Justin Strauss and Bryan Mette) and Anton Klint. In support of the release, the label has offered up a full stream of Whatever/Whatever's remix, a deep and slow burning cut, available via the player below.

Dance To Save Us drops on February 15 and can be pre-ordered here.