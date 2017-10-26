Premiere: Hear a Soulful Jungle Cut From Warsnare's Debut Album

The latest release on Infinite Machine will be Warsnare's debut album, Warchestra.

Warchestra will be the first release of 2018 for Infinite Machine, following on from a standout 2017 that saw the label drop releases from Pixelord, Only Now, Night Dives, Mun Sing, B.YHZZ, Bungalovv, Wolf, and Born In Flamez, among others.

The album was composed and produced following the death of his mother and subsequent pilgrimage to Brazil, where he immersed himself in the countries various sounds: the choro, the samba, the bossa nova, and proibidão. The resulting body of work is a stunning and emotive collection of tracks that fuse Brazil's sonic signatures with jungle, grime, breaks, and various other UK styles.

In support of the LP, Infinite Machine has offered up a full stream of the beautiful "Life Life" (feat. Vienna Shilling), which combines teeth-rattling bass with Shilling's poignant vocals.

You can stream the cut below, with the LP available to pre-order here.